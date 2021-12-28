Advertisement

One person dead after shooting in Rockcastle County

Crime tape generic
Crime tape generic(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

Dispatchers said the shooting happened on Flat Gap Road just before midnight.

They say a man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while a woman who was also shot was taken to UK Hospital and immediately placed in surgery.

Her condition is unknown at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Michael Goble
ARH Family Practice doctor dies, funeral arrangements announced
Missing person generic
Missing teenager reported in Laurel County
Janet Helvey
Longtime Pike County teacher dies from COVID-19
Sportsplex at 6pm
Knott County Sportsplex facing millions of dollars in debt due to structural damage
Eastern Kentucky department store fares well during 2021 holiday season
Eastern Kentucky department store fares well during 2021 holiday season

Latest News

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is pushing the positivity rate higher.
Increased demand for COVID-19 tests and updated CDC guidance on how to react
Armed robbery in big stone gap
Sheriff: Investigation underway to find robbery suspect
christmas trees
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife recycling donated Christmas trees
Outreach organizations talk about importance of extending good will after the holidays