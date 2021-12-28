One person dead after shooting in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

Dispatchers said the shooting happened on Flat Gap Road just before midnight.

They say a man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while a woman who was also shot was taken to UK Hospital and immediately placed in surgery.

Her condition is unknown at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.