New Year, new me(mberships): Pikeville YMCA prepares to help resolutions become reality

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new year come new resolutions as people prepare to find new hobbies or kick old habits in 2022. For the Pikeville Area YMCA, that flip of the calendar comes with a flow of new members.

“Typically that that’s our big, heavy time, when all the New Year’s resolutions come in,” said Youth Sports Director Clifton Hatfield.

The January rush brings in people of all kinds with goals and ideas that span the gamut. But, according to the team at the Y, the facility has it covered.

“I think we are really equipped this year to kind of handle that,” Hatfield said.

The most important thing about the resolutions, he said, is not the number on a scale or the max personal record. It is about the success and celebration that come with reaching the goal that was set- from the weight room goals to the basketball goals.

“Kids who are learn how to dribble and and they finally get that ah-ha moment, and it starts to click for them, and and it’s a really good feeling,” he said. “Not just that we’re able to offer that opportunity, but to see a kid actually learn grow and thrive.”

And while many people think of the gym as a place to work on fitness, some of the ways to do that are also fun family hobbies that could create memories on top of health benefits. That is why the Y offers different programs and classes to reach people who may not be interested in the traditional lifting and cardio.

“One-stop-shop is a great term that we could use, because we have literally something for everybody,” said Hatfield.

He said this time of year also creates new jobs, bringing in new workers to make sure the staff is equipped and ready for the community to put the space to use.

He said those staff members and trainers are on site to offer a hand and help with whatever your new goal requires, giving a support system that could help with success in the long run- something that could change the game when it comes to sticking to your resolutions.

“We have brought in some new employees and new staff as far as trainers, new classes, instructors, and things like that,” said Hatfield.

The Pikeville YMCA waived its sign-on fees for the month of December, encouraging anyone interested to get a jump on the resolution before Dec. 31.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.