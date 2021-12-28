Laurel County officials warn of scam calls

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County officials are warning people of a new scam call.

According to Laurel County Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele, there is a scam going around where someone acts as the Laurel County Sheriffs Office.

The scammer asks for money on a Failure to Appear warrant for missing some form of jury service.

“Never share personal or banking information with anyone over the phone,” Steele said.

Laurel County Sheriff John Roots said to disregard the phone call and never send any money.

