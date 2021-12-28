Advertisement

Ky. health officials again urge caution during new year celebrations

By Adam Burniston
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While the Christmas holiday is now behind us, new year celebrations are quickly approaching and with that comes events and parties.

However, with COVID-19 cases on the rise, state leaders are urging businesses and people to take extra steps to stay safe.

Governor Andy Beshear says it will likely still be a few more days before we really see how it impacts our COVID-19 cases, but with New Year’s Eve approaching, he is urging everyone to take extra precautions.

According to Monday’s COVID-19 update, Kentucky has seen an increase in the positivity rate, which is now just under 12%.

With the continued rise in COVID-19 cases across the state and nation, some businesses have already said they will be taking extra steps to keep their new year events safe.

According to officials at the Kentucky Castle, they have already limited the capacity they will allow in for their new year party out of an abundance of caution.

Governor Beshear says for anyone hosting events this year, you should at least have everyone vaccinated, tested, or masked.

“If you’re hosting an exclusive event, whether or not everybody should have to be vaccinated, you as a business owner, that is your right depending on how well protected you want your event to ultimately be,” Gov. Beshear said.

Now, even if venues don’t require a negative covid test, experts are still encouraging everyone to go ahead and get tested just so you can keep yourself and others safe for the holiday.

The Kentucky Castle tells us they are also continuing to test everyone on staff weekly as an extra layer of safety for anyone that visits.

