KSP: man wanted for questioning in South Williamson investigation

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville are searching for a man they say is wanted for questioning.

You can see the man in the photo above. According to Public Affairs Officer Trooper Michael Coleman, the man is wanted for questioning in an investigation centered in South Williamson.

Anyone with information is asked to call (606) 433-7711, and callers can remain anonymous.

