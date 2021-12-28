Advertisement

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife recycling donated Christmas trees

christmas trees
christmas trees(Jayde Saylor)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KENTUCKY. (WYMT) - Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has set up several locations around the region to drop off live, undecorated Christmas trees.

Fisheries biologists can use the live trees to create and enhance aquatic habitat for fish.

To donate your trees, you can drop them off at the designated location closest to you.

  • Kentucky Lake
  • Lake Barkley
  • Rough River Lake
  • Nolin River Lake
  • Green River Lake
  • Barren River Lake
  • Beaver Lake
  • Elmer Davis Lake
  • Laurel River Lake
  • Cave Run Lake
  • Grayson Lake
  • Lake Reba
  • Dewey Lake
  • Yatesville Lake
  • Martins Fork Lake
  • Fishtrap Lake
  • Carr Creek Lake.

