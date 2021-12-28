Kentucky Fish and Wildlife recycling donated Christmas trees

KENTUCKY. (WYMT) - Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has set up several locations around the region to drop off live, undecorated Christmas trees.

Fisheries biologists can use the live trees to create and enhance aquatic habitat for fish.

To donate your trees, you can drop them off at the designated location closest to you.

Kentucky Lake

Lake Barkley

Rough River Lake

Nolin River Lake

Green River Lake

Barren River Lake

Beaver Lake

Elmer Davis Lake

Laurel River Lake

Cave Run Lake

Grayson Lake

Lake Reba

Dewey Lake

Yatesville Lake

Martins Fork Lake

Fishtrap Lake

Carr Creek Lake.

