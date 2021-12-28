Johnson County Sheriff’s Office looking for robbery suspect

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement officials in Johnson County need your help to find a man they say robbed a Dollar General store Monday evening.

Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Dollar General at 3047 North Highway 23 around 8:00 p.m. on a report that the man in the image above robbed the store.

Surveillance cameras at the store caught pictures of both the suspect and the SUV he allegedly left in, which was last seen heading south on US-23.

Officials ask that if you know anything to call (606) 789-3411.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.