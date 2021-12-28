Increased demand for COVID-19 tests and updated CDC guidance on how to react

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the holiday weekend there is a spike in the demand for COVID-19 testing across the nation and Eastern Kentucky is no different.

Dr. John Jones, the Medical Director with Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, said his team is prepared.

“I think we have all the supplies on hand,” he said. “We’ve kind of gotten used to this after-the-holiday spike so we try to make sure we have ample supply.”

Dr. Jones expects demand for testing to peak when people start showing symptoms later in the week, but has already seen an uptick.

”I actually just got off the phone with another family,” said Dr. Jones. “Everybody is coming in for testing, everyone has symptoms after their family get together at Christmas.”

Public Health officials agree that holiday travel is likely driving the need for testing.

“After being home from travelling to see family, and friends and relatives here, uh, they now found out that somebody at the family gathering was positive for COVID.”

For now, Dr. Jones is only recommending tests for people that are symptomatic, or were in close-contact with someone who is symptomatic.

“Just come in to be tested if you have any symptoms or if you know if you’ve been exposed,” Dr. Jones said. “Come in to be tested three to five days after even if you’re asymptomatic.”

As demand for COVID-19 testing surges, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance on what to do if you test positive.

The updates to isolation and quarantine guidelines effect everyone.

If you test positive, the guidelines recommend isolating for five days, down from ten days, and if you do not have symptoms you may carry on while wearing a mask for five more days. That is regardless of vaccination status.

Quarantine guidance factors in vaccination status.

”The new guidance is very much dependent upon whether or not you’ve been vaccinated and boosted,” said Lockard.

Lockard explained, you are considered fully vaccinated if your final dose was within the past six months, or if you have received your booster shot.

If you are exposed to a person with symptoms or a positive result, and are fully vaccinated, there is no need to quarantine but a mask is recommended.

You are partially vaccinated if you have received one or more doses, but it has been longer than six months since the last dose. You need a booster shot if that is the case to be considered fully vaccinated.

The guidelines suggest partially and totally unvaccinated people isolate for five days, and if asymptomatic, resuming life while wearing a mask for five more days.

