Heavy rain possible at times the next few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Your rain gear is going to become your best friend as we wrap up 2021. Keep it with you at all times.

Today and Tonight

After a few scattered showers this morning, things should calm down a little bit for most of the day. Rain will still be around and temperatures will soar back into the upper 60s again, thanks to some breezy southwest winds. Rain chances will continue and increase later this evening, so be ready for today. Lows will only drop into the low 60s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Some rumbles of thunder are possible on Wednesday as cold front number one moves closer to the region. The far southern parts of our region near the Kentucky/Tennessee border are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. While we are not overly concerned about storms, we are keeping a close eye on them. We are more concerned about the heavy rain threat. While most models agree on a general 1-3″ between now and Thursday morning, that could set up more issues for the weekend. Keep an eye on your creeks and streams, especially if you live in a flood-prone area and be ready to move quick if the water starts to climb.

The rain winds down briefly on Thursday after the morning hours, but it looks to return by late Friday night for New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Day could be stormy and the second day of the year looks to feature cold front number two, which will cause our temperatures to crash during the day on Sunday and rain to transition to snow.

Highs will stay in the 60s all week, into the first part of the weekend and should top out there around midnight Saturday before starting to drop.

My best advice is to stay weather aware the next several days. We’ll keep you posted as more data comes in.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.