Health officials remind of a critical COVID-19 treatment

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If previous holidays are any indication, there could be a spike in covid-19 cases right around the corner.

Public health officials want people to remember that the Monoclonal Antibody infusion is a very promising treatment.

However, It is most effective if pursued early into infection, and some people may not even be discussing that option with their primary doctor.

”If you do contract COVID, contact your healthcare provider,” said Kentucky River District Public Health Director, Scott Lockard. “Some people are just getting tested and they’re having severe symptoms and they know they’ve got COVID but they’re not talking to their primary doctor because they got tested at another site.”

For anyone that may be looking for the anti-viral pills, Lockard said that they are still in testing, and likely a ways off from being available to the general public.

