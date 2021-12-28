Advertisement

Health officials remind of a critical COVID-19 treatment

Monoclonal infusions
Monoclonal infusions(WOWT 6 NEWS)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If previous holidays are any indication, there could be a spike in covid-19 cases right around the corner.

Public health officials want people to remember that the Monoclonal Antibody infusion is a very promising treatment.

However, It is most effective if pursued early into infection, and some people may not even be discussing that option with their primary doctor.

”If you do contract COVID, contact your healthcare provider,” said Kentucky River District Public Health Director, Scott Lockard. “Some people are just getting tested and they’re having severe symptoms and they know they’ve got COVID but they’re not talking to their primary doctor because they got tested at another site.”

For anyone that may be looking for the anti-viral pills, Lockard said that they are still in testing, and likely a ways off from being available to the general public.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Michael Goble
ARH Family Practice doctor dies, funeral arrangements announced
Missing person generic
Missing teenager reported in Laurel County
Janet Helvey
Longtime Pike County teacher dies from COVID-19
Sportsplex at 6pm
Knott County Sportsplex facing millions of dollars in debt due to structural damage
Eastern Kentucky department store fares well during 2021 holiday season
Eastern Kentucky department store fares well during 2021 holiday season

Latest News

Crime tape generic
One person dead after shooting in Rockcastle County
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is pushing the positivity rate higher.
Increased demand for COVID-19 tests and updated CDC guidance on how to react
A man is dead and a murder investigation is now underway in Lincoln County.
WATCH | KSP arrests suspect in Lincoln County murder
Armed robbery in big stone gap
Sheriff: Investigation underway to find robbery suspect