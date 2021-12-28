Advertisement

Boil water advisory in Fort Gay lifted after nine months

By Joseph Payton
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT GAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A water boil advisory issued more than nine months ago has been lifted for residents of Fort Gay. It was first issued on March 22, 2021.

Residents like local barber Tom Pennington say he’s become accustomed to boil water advisories.

“This town has been here so long, and the pipes and everything are so old that it needs a makeover,” Pennington said.

While on the job, he uses tap water to dampen hair and clean his equipment.

“Occasionally, I do drink some of the water and take a drink of it. But, I like bottled water. I like the taste of it better,” Pennington said.

However, he was unaware that a boil advisory had been in place for more than nine months. He says it must have slipped his mind.

“I didn’t know that it had been that long. I hadn’t paid any attention to it, really. They’ll have one and then they’ll take it off. Then, pretty soon, maybe they’re working on a line or something like that,” Pennington said.

A representative for the town says the boil water advisory was put in place as a precaution, just in case a lift station malfunction. The lift station was in need of repair and has now been fixed by the town. Water was still treated just the same before it was fixed.

Pennington says he will try to stay up to date with notifications from the water department, and keep using the town’s water as needed at the shop.

