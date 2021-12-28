Advertisement

ARH Family Practice doctor dies, funeral arrangements announced

Dr. Michael Goble
Dr. Michael Goble(Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center reported the death of a Family Practice doctor on Monday.

According to a Facebook post, Dr. Michael Goble died on Thursday, Dec. 23, at his home.

Visitation began Monday night at 6 p.m. and will continue all day on Tuesday at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home in Martin.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 1 p.m. at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home

Burial will follow at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

