Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week four
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly a month into the season, our Mountain Top 10 continues to change.
BOYS
- North Laurel
- Pikeville
- Pulaski County
- Perry Central
- Knox Central
- Lawrence County
- Harlan County
- Bell County
- Corbin
- Breathitt County
GIRLS
- North Laurel
- Shelby Valley
- Pikeville
- Corbin
- Martin County
- Lawrence County
- Knox Central
- Pulaski County
- South Laurel
- Prestonsburg
