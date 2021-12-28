Advertisement

Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week four

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly a month into the season, our Mountain Top 10 continues to change.

BOYS

  1. North Laurel
  2. Pikeville
  3. Pulaski County
  4. Perry Central
  5. Knox Central
  6. Lawrence County
  7. Harlan County
  8. Bell County
  9. Corbin
  10. Breathitt County

GIRLS

  1. North Laurel
  2. Shelby Valley
  3. Pikeville
  4. Corbin
  5. Martin County
  6. Lawrence County
  7. Knox Central
  8. Pulaski County
  9. South Laurel
  10. Prestonsburg

