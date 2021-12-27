Wild weather ride on the way for the last week of 2021

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Strap in folks, we’re going to see temperatures near 70 at times this week and chances for rain and snow as we head into the weekend.

Today and Tonight

I’m not going to lie. This was a tricky forecast. There is still some model disagreement for the next couple of days, so let’s start with what I think we’ll see. Increasing clouds will be the theme of today. I think our rain chances hold off, for the most part, until later this evening, but I can’t rule out some chances later in the day. Highs will actually head upward starting this morning and top out in the upper 60s later. It will be a breezy day with winds gusting as high as 20mph or better at times.

Tonight, rain chances continue under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will only fall into the upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

That same model disagreement I talked about above will continue into Tuesday, but I think everything else stays the same. Scattered chances for rain are possible for the next several days. Temperatures will stay above average for the rest of 2021 and maybe into the first days of 2022. The major models, GFS and Euro, have the chance for several inches of rain between now and Thursday morning, so some high water issues could be possible for some. It all depends on where the heaviest bands set up. Keep an eye on your creeks and streams.

Highs will stay in the upper 60s on Tuesday and in the 60s in general through early Sunday. We’ll dip a little toward the end of the week as cold front number 1 departs the area.

This weekend, cold front number 2 moves in and if models end up being correct, it will pack a punch. Let’s leave it at that for now. Stay tuned!

