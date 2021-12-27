A warm and unsettled pattern to finish 2021

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After near-record temperatures for Christmas weekend around the mountains, we keep the warmth rolling through the final week of the year.

Tonight through tomorrow night

Our frontal boundary from late last night continues to influence our weather this Monday evening. That boundary will continue work through the region, allowing scattered showers to continue as we work through the evening and overnight. Not expecting too much heavy rain, but the overnight could be a rather soggy affair around the region with overnight lows staying quite mild, in the middle 50s.

More showers expected to move into the region for the day on Tuesday as our cold front stalls out just to our south, allowing pieces of energy to ride along it. This means off-and-on scattered showers will continue to work through the area during the daytime hours. Temperatures remain mild and muggy, especially for late December as highs remain in the upper 60s to near 70º. Scattered showers continue through the overnight, with lows only falling to near 60º.

Finishing Up 2021

As we head into the second half of the final week of 2021, our pattern remains unsettled as our cold front from earlier in the week moves back northward as a warm front, keeping muggy air around the mountains with highs in the middle 60s as scattered showers continue off and on throughout the day.

And this is a pattern we will continue to see as we head through Thursday and Friday and even into the beginning of 2022 on Saturday. At this point, Friday looks to be the driest with only scattered showers possible. A series of fronts will keep things quite mild and muggy during this timeframe. Expect off-and-on showers continuing right on through the weekend, and I can’t rule out a few scattered thunderstorms, especially Saturday and into Sunday.

Highs stay very mild throughout this time period with high temperatures remaining in the 60s for daytime highs and into the 50s for overnight lows. Still well above normal even heading into 2022.

