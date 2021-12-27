Top 5 Plays - Holiday Basketball Action

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountain basketball action continued during the holidays, with plenty of standout performances.

No. 5 - North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard three-pointer

No. 4 - Knott Central’s Kizer Slone long ball for the layup

No. 3 - North Laurel’s Clay Sizemore from behind the arc.

No. 2 - Betsy Layne’s Brady Robinson save and three-point shot

No. 1 - Pikeville’s Heath Jarrell back-to-back-to-back three pointers

