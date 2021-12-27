Advertisement

President of Baptist Health Lexington dies after battle with cancer

Baptist Health Lexington President Bill Sisson has died.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Lexington President Bill Sisson has died.

Baptist Health said he passed away Monday morning after battling cancer. He was 70 years old.

Sisson was the president of the hospital for 31 years. He first joined Baptist Health in 1979, holding various positions before becoming president in 1990.

During his 42-year career with Baptist Health, he held management positions at Western Baptist, now Baptist Health Paducah; Baptist Hospital East, now Baptist Health Louisville; and Baptist Healthcare System Support Services in Louisville.

The hospital said he will be deeply missed.

