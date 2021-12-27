Advertisement

Organizations band together to help Taylor County families affected by tornado

By Adam Burniston
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - In the past two weeks since an EF-3 tornado tore through Taylor County, destroying 70 properties and displacing dozens of families, cleanup has continued with leftover debris being pushed into piles.

While that work continues, several of the displaced families have been getting extra help by several organizations, including the Red Cross.

“Some don’t have long term places to stay so they’re looking now to maybe place them in homes or somewhere where they’ll have extended stay until they get their houses back and there is some houses started already going up. I mean it’s amazing,” said Barry Smith, Taylor County Judge-Executive.

Smith said while there have been many organizations from out of state helping with recovery efforts in Taylor County, he said there have also been several churches and community members from within the county helping families recover, whether it’s with free meals or even supplies.

“We feed them Monday through Friday. Our local churches have come together. Now on weekends we have food trucks out in the parking lot. This is all free, everything you seen in here, all the water and everything has been donated,” Smith said.

Smith also said the county has been especially grateful for the continued stream of supplies and donations coming in from all over as they work to rebuild what’s been lost.

“We have a water house that we just started today and it’s going to be just full, I mean three churches full, I mean everything we got is about as full,” Smith said.

Tornado victims in Taylor County are eligible to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply, go to disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362

