LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff reported a missing child on Monday morning.

Malachi Couch, 16, was last seen off Byrley Road, south of London, on Sunday at 9 p.m.

If you have any information about his location, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.