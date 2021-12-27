Man’s name released in deadly head-on crash

UPDATE 12/27/21 @ 10:55 p.m.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a man who died Monday morning in a head-on crash near Lavalette has been released.

William Hodge, 34, of Genoa, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say Hodge was driving north of state Route 152 when his vehicle went left of center, crashing into a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old woman from Huntington. The release did not indicate if she was injured.

The accident was reported just after 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Sugarwood Drive.

