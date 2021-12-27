Advertisement

Man’s name released in deadly head-on crash

(WTOC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
UPDATE 12/27/21 @ 10:55 p.m.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a man who died Monday morning in a head-on crash near Lavalette has been released.

William Hodge, 34, of Genoa, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say Hodge was driving north of state Route 152 when his vehicle went left of center, crashing into a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old woman from Huntington. The release did not indicate if she was injured.

The accident was reported just after 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Sugarwood Drive.

ORIGINAL STORY

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police confirm Monday the agency is investigating a fatal crash that happened along state Route 152.

Troopers say the two vehicle head-on accident happened south of Lavalette near the intersection of Sugarwood Drive.

No charges have been filed at this time.

According to State Police, the person who was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident was at fault.

The names of those involved have not been released.

