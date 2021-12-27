Advertisement

Lexington doctors’ offices staying busy with post-holiday appointments

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Doctors’ offices are beginning to get busy as the state is beginning to see a rise in COVID-19 cases.

It’s pretty much all staff on deck at Pediatric and Adolescent Associates in Lexington. Everyone at work Monday is working to meet the high demand of people scheduling COVID-19 appointments.

Staff said they received about 1,200 calls last week, and parents said their children are coughing and having other flu-like symptoms. Pediatrician Dr. Katrina Hood told us her workload has increased. Typically she sees about 25 to 30 patients a day, but is now seeing anywhere from 30 to 35. She said many of her patients have tested positive for COVID-19, but she’s also seeing cases of the flu and other respiratory illnesses.

With the omicron variant making its way through Kentucky, the doctor’s office is bracing for a possible surge. Staff are telling patients they have to wait longer than usual to get an appointment.

“The biggest thing is we know there are probably even more patients that really want to be seen but I don’t think we can book every night until to 10:00 and 11:00 at night and survive as a practice, so I know that some people are frustrated for having to be turned away for sick visits because we just don’t have room,” Dr. Hood said.

Doctors are asking people to be patient as they wait for their appointments. In the meantime, they’re telling people to follow safety protocols, and said getting vaccinated and boosted is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19.

