Advertisement

Kwanzaa begins with celebration of unity

Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates...
Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates seven core principles, including unity, creativity, responsibility, self-determination and faith.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sunday marked the first day of the week-long celebration of Kwanzaa.

Following Christmas, Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates seven core principles, including creativity, responsibility, self-determination and faith.

A candle is lit each night on a seven-branched candelabra called the kinara, similar to the menorah in Hanukkah. The first candle lit on Sunday is for the principle of unity in the family, community, nation and race.

Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the start of Kwanzaa on social media Sunday, saying her family’s celebrations of the holiday are among her “favorite childhood memories.”

“When I was growing up, Kwanzaa was a special time. Friends and family members would fill our home. We would listen to the elders tell stories and watch them light the candles on the kinara,” she wrote.

Harris added that her favorite principle is the second: kujichagulia, or self-determination.

“This principle is about having the power to design your own life and determine your own future. It’s a deeply American principle,” she wrote.

Created in 1966, Kwanzaa became popular in the 1980s in tandem with the Black Power movement.

The celebration of Kwanzaa ends on the first day of the new year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

One Eastern Kentucky restaurant stays open during the Christmas season
One Eastern Kentucky restaurant stays open during the Christmas season
Scams to watch out for this holiday season
Sheriff: Facebook Messenger scam circulating in Eastern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Shane Smith
Update: Hal Rogers Parkway back open following forest fire
If there is no snow by Jan. 4 at the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky. it will be...
Warm and snowless winter stuns weather analysts, meteorologists, and forecasters
Eastern Kentucky department store fares well during 2021 holiday season
Eastern Kentucky department store fares well during 2021 holiday season

Latest News

“I was very thankful to be able to travel this year. Last year it was pretty difficult.”
WATCH | Airports full of holiday travelers as families reunited over Christmas
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.
First responders on scene of plane crash in Arkansas
As they say goodbye, families hug each other after spending the holidays together.
Airports full of holiday travelers as families reunited over Christmas
Healthcare professionals are urging everyone to stick with healthy New Year’s resolutions now more than ever