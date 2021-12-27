Advertisement

Knott County Sportsplex facing millions of dollars in debt due to structural damage

Sportsplex at 6pm
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Sportsplex in Knott County is loved and used by many community members.

”It’s a great asset to our county it keeps a lot of kids straight minded, it gives them something to do, a place to go to exercise or play sports,” Knott County Judge Executive, Jeff Dobson said.

After officials had a fire marshal inspect the building, was been determined there is structural damage that could take up to $4.5 million to repair.

”We don’t want our taxpayer dollars going to something that is damaged, so we want to make sure that the responsible party comes forward and pays to repair these damages,” Dobson said.

The Sportsplex is now following the safety guidelines set in place by the fire marshal and has been approved to remain open. The Judge Executive said about 90% of the building is safe to use.

”Litigation battles they don’t happen over night, so it’s going to take some time on that, but I do feel that we’re closer, we took action, I think that we’ll see the end results just give us a little time,” Dobson said.

