Advertisement

Kentucky up 2 spots in AP Top 25

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots while defended by Western Kentucky's Jamarion Sharp...
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots while defended by Western Kentucky's Jamarion Sharp (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a week that saw blowout win over Western Kentucky, the Wildcats have moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 to 18.

The Wildcats will host Missouri in the SEC opener on Wednesday.

Other SEC schools in the poll include Auburn (11), Tennessee (14), LSU (16) and Alabama (19).

RANKTEAM
1Baylor (11-0)
2Duke (11-1)
3Purdue (11-1)
4Gonzaga (10-2)
5UCLA (8-1)
6Kansas (9-1)
7USC (12-0)
8Iowa State (12-0)
9Arizona (11-1)
10Michigan State (10-2)
11Auburn (11-1)
12Houston (11-3)
13Ohio State (8-2)
14Tennessee (9-2)
15Seton Hall (9-1)
16LSU (12-0)
17Texas (9-2)
18Kentucky (9-2)
19Alabama (9-3)
20Colorado State (10-0)
21Providence (11-1)
22Villanova (8-4)
23Xavier (11-2)
24Wisconsin (9-2)
25Texas Tech (9-2)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky department store fares well during 2021 holiday season
Eastern Kentucky department store fares well during 2021 holiday season
One Eastern Kentucky restaurant stays open during the Christmas season
One Eastern Kentucky restaurant stays open during the Christmas season
Scams to watch out for this holiday season
Sheriff: Facebook Messenger scam circulating in Eastern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Shane Smith
Update: Hal Rogers Parkway back open following forest fire
If there is no snow by Jan. 4 at the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky. it will be...
Warm and snowless winter stuns weather analysts, meteorologists, and forecasters

Latest News

Longtime Johnson Central assistant Jesse Peck was named head coach of the Golden Eagles Monday...
Jesse Peck named Johnson Central head football coach
The funeral for mountain legend Coach Jim Matney was held in the gymnasium at Johnson Central...
Johnson Central to announce new head football coach Monday
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10). (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
Kentucky WBB conference opener postponed
Shelby Valley wins second Mountain Classic title
Mountain Top 10 Breakdown heading into Christmas break