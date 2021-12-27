Kentucky up 2 spots in AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a week that saw blowout win over Western Kentucky, the Wildcats have moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 to 18.

The Wildcats will host Missouri in the SEC opener on Wednesday.

Other SEC schools in the poll include Auburn (11), Tennessee (14), LSU (16) and Alabama (19).

RANK TEAM 1 Baylor (11-0) 2 Duke (11-1) 3 Purdue (11-1) 4 Gonzaga (10-2) 5 UCLA (8-1) 6 Kansas (9-1) 7 USC (12-0) 8 Iowa State (12-0) 9 Arizona (11-1) 10 Michigan State (10-2) 11 Auburn (11-1) 12 Houston (11-3) 13 Ohio State (8-2) 14 Tennessee (9-2) 15 Seton Hall (9-1) 16 LSU (12-0) 17 Texas (9-2) 18 Kentucky (9-2) 19 Alabama (9-3) 20 Colorado State (10-0) 21 Providence (11-1) 22 Villanova (8-4) 23 Xavier (11-2) 24 Wisconsin (9-2) 25 Texas Tech (9-2)

