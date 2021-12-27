Kellogg’s workers return to work with new benefits after 11-week strike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kellogg’s workers return to work Monday after nearly three months striking for better benefits.

Last week, the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union ratified a new labor agreement that took 11 weeks to reach. The new contract includes cost of living wage adjustments for all employees and provides a graduation rate giving workers the chance to reach the pay rate of a six-plus-year employee.

Local BCTGM leadership calls the deal “a good thing for new employees.”

“That will allow people to actually make the same amount of money as a regular, full-time, legacy employee at Kellogg’s, so this is more of a guarantee,” said Kevin Bradshaw, vice president of the local BCTGM Union chapter. “We were fighting for guarantees, and this is a guarantee.”

The company said the new contract provides immediate wage increases and enhanced benefits for all.

The Memphis Kellogg’s plant produces 85 percent of the world’s Corn Flakes, Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies. In addition to Memphis, workers were on strike at plants in Michigan, Nebraska and Pennsylvania.

Kellogg’s had been under fire for threatening to permanently replace striking workers after negotiations stalled and several tentative contracts were voted down by the union. The company released a statement last week, saying it was looking forward to employees returning to work.

“We are pleased to announce that employees have ratified the tentative agreement for a master contract at our four U.S. cereal plants. The contract covers approximately 1,400 union-represented employees, all of whom are welcome back to work. The new, five-year contract furthers our employees’ leading wages and benefits, with immediate, across the board wage increases and enhanced benefits for all. It also provides an accelerated, defined path to legacy wages and benefits for transitional employees, among other items. We are pleased that we have reached an agreement that brings our cereal employees back to work. We look forward to their return and continuing to produce our beloved cereal brands for our customers and consumers.”

