Johnson Central to announce new head football coach Monday
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson Central Golden Eagles are set to announce their new head football coach on Monday, December 27 at noon at the high school.
Steve Trimble has served as interim head coach since legendary coach Jim Matney passed in September.
The Golden Eagles finished the season at Kroger Field as state runners-up.
