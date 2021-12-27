Advertisement

Johnson Central to announce new head football coach Monday

The funeral for mountain legend Coach Jim Matney was held in the gymnasium at Johnson Central...
The funeral for mountain legend Coach Jim Matney was held in the gymnasium at Johnson Central High School on Monday, October 4, 2021.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson Central Golden Eagles are set to announce their new head football coach on Monday, December 27 at noon at the high school.

Steve Trimble has served as interim head coach since legendary coach Jim Matney passed in September.

The Golden Eagles finished the season at Kroger Field as state runners-up.

