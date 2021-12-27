Jesse Peck named Johnson Central head football coach

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2004, the Golden Eagles will begin a season with a new head coach.

Jesse Peck was named the new head football coach at Johnson Central Monday morning.

Congratulations to @CoachJessePeck, our new head football coach!



We have no doubt Coach Peck will carry on the rich tradition of Johnson Central football.



📸 Credit: Ashland Daily Independent pic.twitter.com/cUNjh6FvNt — Johnson Central Athletics (@JCAthletics_) December 27, 2021

Peck was previously an assistant on the late head coach Jim Matney’s staff since 2013. A 2000 graduate of JCHS, he is also the grandson of the school’s first head coach Bruce Howard.

He was also the Phelps head coach from 2008-12, leading the Hornets to a record of 12-39.

After Matney’s death on Sept. 28, the Golden Eagles finished with a 12-3 record and a berth in the Class 4A state title game.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.