Jesse Peck named Johnson Central head football coach
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2004, the Golden Eagles will begin a season with a new head coach.
Jesse Peck was named the new head football coach at Johnson Central Monday morning.
Peck was previously an assistant on the late head coach Jim Matney’s staff since 2013. A 2000 graduate of JCHS, he is also the grandson of the school’s first head coach Bruce Howard.
He was also the Phelps head coach from 2008-12, leading the Hornets to a record of 12-39.
After Matney’s death on Sept. 28, the Golden Eagles finished with a 12-3 record and a berth in the Class 4A state title game.
