Healthcare professionals on how healthcare workers can combat pandemic fatigue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the Omicron variant, healthcare workers are hoping for the best but are also preparing for a surge in COVID cases. This could also cause another surge in pandemic fatigue for healthcare professionals.

When the pandemic began, it didn’t take long for Rocky Jett, Director of Nursing for the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, to realize it was here to stay.

“We found out pretty early that, as far as the volume of the patients coming in, within a week or two, that we were probably in it for the long haul,” said Jett.

With variants and case surges taking place over the past year, pandemic fatigue is a term healthcare workers are experiencing first hand.

“We’ve had people that have definitely questioned their calling and what they’ve went into it for,” said Jett. “For the most part, you know, we’ve all be able to kind of band together and strengthen each other.”

Healthcare professionals like Scott Lockard at the Kentucky River District Health Department said for healthcare workers, knowing when to separate yourself from work is crucial when dealing with pandemic fatigue.

“Those of us in the public health community, I think a lot in different health care communities, we’ve tried to encourage our staff, our colleagues, our coworkers to as much as they can, to step back, recharge the battery,” said Lockard.

Jett added that encouraging one another to try to adopt a good work and home life balance, making efforts to have a proper diet and sleep schedule, and reminding yourself of your why are all important in combatting pandemic fatigue.

“Just remember what you went into healthcare for. It’s the patients, they’re coming to us for answers, so we need to be strong for them,” he said.

Jett added that COVID vaccinations have helped lessen the work load for our healthcare workers in the past year, so he still encourages people to get vaccinated if they have not already.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.