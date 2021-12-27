Gray Television raises more than $580,000 for Western Kentucky disaster relief

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - When devastating tornadoes hit Western Kentucky earlier this month, people from all over the country were quick to lend a helping hand.

Gray Television, through its “Heal the Heartland” campaign, raised more than $580,000 to help aid relief efforts.

The partnership with the Salvation Army, also known locally as Kentucky Rises, will help restore electricity, water and other services that were taken out by the tornadoes.

If you would like to donate, text HLTORNADO to 51555.

For more details, you can visit salarmy.us/3emwtnd.

