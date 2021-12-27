Former Perry County business owner still battling cancer, working on new novel

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since beginning his fight with cancer in 2007, former business owner William Crawford took up writing about his experiences during treatment.

What came of that was Jimmy’s Journey, published last year to a great response from the region.

Now, Crawford is back to work on a new book, this one being nonfiction.

Titled “Emma’s Story,” Crawford said the book is based on a late family friend.

“It’s a lady that I knew up in the state of Virginia and I’ve started writing on it. It’s a process, Jimmy’s Journey took me about ten months,” he said. “I figured this one would take several months to finish but it’s going to be a good story.”

Linda Crawford, his wife, said the new story will make for a good read.

“Once he gets all the work together and interviews his sister that lives in Virginia,” she said. “She’s going to help him with a lot of the details on it. I think he’ll do a great job on it.”

Crawford’s original work, Jimmy’s Journey, has sold more than 200 copies since publication.

It is available on Amazon and can be bought locally at Read Spotted Newt in Hazard.

Crawford said during his 14 years of battling cancer, he is now trying a new treatment method.

“It keeps the cancer at bay, no side effects, which is a good thing,” he said. “It’s been a struggle but I think the main thing is just keep a positive mental attitude.”

Family members said they appreciate the response from the community to Crawford’s work.

“I think within the community, everybody wants to lend a helping hand and let you know how much they appreciate you,” his wife said. “How much you’re loved in the community and how hard you’ve put forth in effort to do the work, writing a new book.”

Crawford said it is an artistic process that is still therapeutic for him.

“You’re sitting at the cancer center about six hours, getting an infusion treatment,” he said. “This one gets your mind on other things and helps you focus on the positive things.”

The author hopes his journey inspires others in a similar situation.

“Cancer is a devastating diagnosis to receive but it’s not necessarily a death sentence,” Crawford said. “Main thing is just keeping a positive mental attitude.”

Crawford said he wants to thank everyone for the support on his writing.

He adds he has no plans to stop, even when the cancer is eventually beaten.

