HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tonight’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever is Shelby Wilson.

Shelby is a senior at Corbin High School and has a 4.2 GPA.

Shelby is a Rotary Club volunteer, volunteered at the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon, and is an elementary school assistant coach for Cheerleading.

