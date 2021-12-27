AP Women’s Poll: Wildcats up to No. 22
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A relatively quiet week because of the holidays left The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll mostly unchanged. South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks staved off another challenge from a top opponent, rallying to beat No. 2 Stanford 65-61. Coach Dawn Staley’s squad has beat five top-10 teams this season, including the No. 2 team twice. The Cardinal stayed at No. 2 because of their strong showing against the Gamecocks. Louisville, Arizona and North Carolina State held their spots in the top five.
- South Carolina
- Stanford
- Louisville
- Arizona
- NC State
- Maryland
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Michigan
- Baylor
- Connecticut
- Texas
- Georgia
- Iowa State
- Duke
- Georgia Tech
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- LSU
- Kentucky
- Iowa
- South Florida
- Texas A&M
- North Carolina
- Ohio State
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.