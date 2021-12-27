AP Women’s Poll: Wildcats up to No. 22

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A relatively quiet week because of the holidays left The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll mostly unchanged. South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks staved off another challenge from a top opponent, rallying to beat No. 2 Stanford 65-61. Coach Dawn Staley’s squad has beat five top-10 teams this season, including the No. 2 team twice. The Cardinal stayed at No. 2 because of their strong showing against the Gamecocks. Louisville, Arizona and North Carolina State held their spots in the top five.

South Carolina Stanford Louisville Arizona NC State Maryland Tennessee Indiana Michigan Baylor Connecticut Texas Georgia Iowa State Duke Georgia Tech Notre Dame BYU LSU Kentucky Iowa South Florida Texas A&M North Carolina Ohio State

