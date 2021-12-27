Advertisement

AP Women’s Poll: Wildcats up to No. 22

Kentucky Women up to No. 22 in AP Poll
Kentucky Women up to No. 22 in AP Poll
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A relatively quiet week because of the holidays left The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll mostly unchanged. South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks staved off another challenge from a top opponent, rallying to beat No. 2 Stanford 65-61. Coach Dawn Staley’s squad has beat five top-10 teams this season, including the No. 2 team twice. The Cardinal stayed at No. 2 because of their strong showing against the Gamecocks. Louisville, Arizona and North Carolina State held their spots in the top five.

  1. South Carolina
  2. Stanford
  3. Louisville
  4. Arizona
  5. NC State
  6. Maryland
  7. Tennessee
  8. Indiana
  9. Michigan
  10. Baylor
  11. Connecticut
  12. Texas
  13. Georgia
  14. Iowa State
  15. Duke
  16. Georgia Tech
  17. Notre Dame
  18. BYU
  19. LSU
  20. Kentucky
  21. Iowa
  22. South Florida
  23. Texas A&M
  24. North Carolina
  25. Ohio State

