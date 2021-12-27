Advertisement

Anderson Co. teacher donates car to candle factory survivor

A Mayfield candle factory survivor has a new car thanks to an Anderson County teacher.
A Mayfield candle factory survivor has a new car thanks to an Anderson County teacher.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Mayfield candle factory survivor has a new car thanks to an Anderson County teacher.

Sharon Sutherland drove four hours to donate her car to Rebecca Marsala.

“I guess it started with the story of what happened, said Sutherland. “All the pictures I saw was just devastating.”

Marsala was trapped for five hours when the factory collapsed and spent several days recovering in the hospital.

“She literally called her adult daughter to say goodbye,” Sutherland said. “I can’t explain it, when he told me, I was like ‘Yes of course, this is who gets the car.’”

Sutherland dropped off the car, keys and title Sunday.

“We were both trying so hard not to bawl. So were both really holding on tightly to our emotions. She was...thrilled is not the right word, of course these people have been through so much, I think kind of shocked that this would happen. Grateful. She said her parents have been having to drive her everywhere because she has nothing.”

While Sutherland says she does not want praise for her kindness, she hopes it’s a life lesson we all learn.

“Some of the lessons we do the best in class aren’t the science, or the english, or the math. It’s the life things.”

She also made some holiday goodies for Graves County deputies.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Michael Goble
ARH Family Practice doctor dies, funeral arrangements announced
Janet Helvey
Longtime Pike County teacher dies from COVID-19
Missing person generic
Missing teenager reported in Laurel County
Sportsplex at 6pm
Knott County Sportsplex facing millions of dollars in debt due to structural damage
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Gov. Beshear reports highest number of new COVID cases in one day since September - 6:00 p.m.
Gov. Beshear reports highest number of new COVID cases in one day since September - 6:00 p.m.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the...
Gov. Andy Beshear reports highest number of new COVID cases in one day since September
Mountain News at 6 -ARH
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Lauren Dishner
This ring, lost on Christmas Eve, is now back in the hands of its family that treasures its...
‘It’s definitely a Christmas miracle’: Pikeville Police officer reconnects family with lost heirloom to ‘ring’ in New Year
Almost identical in symptoms, doctors say the only way to accurately tell the difference...
COVID and flu share similar symptoms, health experts urge testing