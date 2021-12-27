Airports full of holiday travelers as families reunited over Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families and friends have had a long year apart.

“I was very thankful to be able to travel this year. Last year it was pretty difficult,” said traveler Mckenzie Parks.

“With everything that was happening last year, we were trying to make sure we were staying safe,” another traveler, Alexander Gomez said.

The Blue Grass Airport was once again filled with busy holiday travelers.

“I took every precaution I could. I continue to wear my mask, I use hand sanitizer, I’m honest if I don’t feel good. So I haven’t had any worry,” said Parks.

Parks is flying back to Florida after spending the holiday with her boyfriend’s family in Harrodsburg.

“My boyfriend’s sister, it was her son’s first Christmas. So seeing that and getting to open presents on Christmas, from Santa, was really fun,” Parks said.

From Harrodsburg to Berea.

“I’m flying back home to Phoenix,” said Gomez.

Gomez hadn’t seen his family in a year.

“It’s like, oh finally get to see them again. I saw some new habits, like oh okay, that’s what we’re doing now. "

New holiday traditions may be another side effect of the pandemic..

“But honestly it was just a big relief to get to see them.”

A relief seen on faces throughout the airport, from the smiles at happy reunions, and even the tearful goodbyes.

After the long year apart, loved ones were finally home for Christmas.

The travelers we spoke to today say they were taking precautions, like being vaccinated and doing rapid tests, before seeing family.

