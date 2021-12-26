Advertisement

Lexington families get outside and take advantage of unusually warm Christmas

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families were out and about all over town on Saturday - some with their furry friends in tow - to take advantage of the warm weather as Lexington tied the record Christmas Day high of 70 set back in 1982.

“It definitely doesn’t feel like Christmas, that’s for sure,” said Logan Cooper of Lexington. “It reminds you of the fall or spring time it’s very unusual.”

Cooper visits Jacobson Park from time to time, but not on Christmas Day.

“You wouldn’t expect it, but you kind of just have to go with the flow and enjoy the weather while you have it,” Cooper said.

Dylan Domokos moved to Lexington three months ago and said today was much different than his past Christmases spent in New York. But it gave him a chance to play with his new pups, Bourbon and Bailey.

“It was a Christmas for the dogs this year,” Domokos said.

Across town at Triangle Park, the warm air has melted the ice rink into a big puddle.

“Yea, it’s a little sad,” joked Jon Hall of Lexington.

Hall was born and raised in Lexington. But his wife Katherine is from Peru, so she’s giving the warm weather a warm welcome.

“It reminds me of home because I’m from Peru and Christmas time there is just like very hot so for me, it’s nice,” Katherine said.

It’s their son Jayce’s first Christmas and while a white Christmas has its positives, they’re trying to make the most of a warm Christmas with him.

“You know to have a white Christmas, it feels more like Christmas,” Jon said. “But to be able to walk around freely in the good weather, that’s a good trade off too.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP identifies body in Knott County, three indicted in case
Photo Courtesy: Shane Smith
Update: Hal Rogers Parkway back open following forest fire
Scams to watch out for this holiday season
Sheriff: Facebook Messenger scam circulating in Eastern Kentucky
Wreck by Hazard Walmart
Coroner: One dead in four-car crash, police reconstructing scene Thursday afternoon
One Eastern Kentucky restaurant stays open during the Christmas season
One Eastern Kentucky restaurant stays open during the Christmas season

Latest News

Muzic helps Samaritan's Purse volunteers in Mayfield.
UK Healthcare employee spends Christmas helping tornado victims in Mayfield
Santa’s Workshop came to life in Mayfield, as a nonprofit wanted to make this Christmas special...
Christmas dinner and gifts for Mayfield tornado survivors
"Angel Tree" goes up a second year in Downtown Hazard
“Angel Tree” goes up a second year in Downtown Hazard
Health department officials give tips on how to avoid foodborne illness this holiday season