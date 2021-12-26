Advertisement

Kids at Bowling Green hotel wake up to presents on Christmas Day

By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday morning some kids at a Bowling Green hotel woke up to a huge surprise!

With a devastating tornado ripping through Bowling Green two weeks ago, and an ongoing pandemic. One woman and the management team at TRU by Hilton in Bowling Green wanted to make the kids and their families displaced by the tornado have a somewhat normal Christmas.

“Everybody deserves a little Christmas Joy,” says McKenzi Halcomb who helped put blessing bags together with toys for the kids at the hotel.

“I couldn’t imagine seeing a little boy wake up on Christmas morning and not have Christmas,” says Leigh Ann Harp, “I had come across a little boy in my lobby. And I heard the conversation between him and his mama about how they lost everything that they had, including their personal items, their homes, and everything and it just broke my heart.”

So Leigh Ann turned to social media, and soon enough she teamed up with McKenzi Halcomb who was already making blessing bags with toys for children, to put a smile on kids’ faces on Christmas morning.

“We put helped organize all the gifts and the hotel staff had already organized a lot for us, and we’ve been coming in the last few days and dropping items and putting them together for everybody. So they’d have lots of things to do and, and play with and even stuff for the parents as well,” adds Halcomb.

Those who helped make Christmas for the children and their parents a success are just grateful.

“It’s been such a rewarding experience to see their little faces and they’re digging through stuff and they’re so excited. And so I mean, the outpouring of love has been really, really seen this morning in these kids’ faces,” says Halcomb.

“It’s just amazing, a great blessing. There’s really no words to explain it, how Bowling Green come together and made this happen for them,” says Leigh Ann on the outpouring of support from the community.

She also says the toys that were left over will be donated to local daycares.

