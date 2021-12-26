Advertisement

Kentucky WBB conference opener postponed

Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10). (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10). (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Auburn women’s basketball program, Thursday’s Kentucky at Auburn game has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

UK Athletics is actively seeking a replacement game for this week and information will be released when details become available.

