Eastern Kentucky department store fares well during 2021 holiday season

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With the holidays coming to an end, one department store in Eastern Kentucky fared well during the shopping season.

JCPenney in Pikeville saw an increase in sales compared to the 2020 season.

“I think that has to do a lot with just us getting back to normal. It’s slowly starting to go back and I think we’re starting to see that here in our store,” Operations Supervisor Jordan Slone said. “We’ve seemed to see more customers come in.”

Slone said they still have not quite reached the same numbers before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Compared to years before, it’s still a little less. I think that has to do with COVID still being around and still being a factor,” he said. “I think we’ll see that number continue to go up in the future years.”

Slone adds that with Christmas ending, that also means many holiday returns.

“I don’t think we’re going to see any today, maybe a few, but some people are still celebrating,” he said. “So, I think this week and next week are really going to be our hard-hitting weeks for returns.”

He said that is guaranteed with online shopping as a factor.

“Still seems to be really popular and really common,” Slone said. “I think we’ll definitely have just as many returns as we have in the past, mainly due to that.”

While unsure on what the future holds, store leaders said they are confident.

“I know we still see today, more variants and things coming out,” Slone said. “If it does get back to normal, I think, we’ll be doing just what we’ve been doing before COVID, hopefully better.”

Slone said before the holiday shopping season began, the store had fully stocked shelves, now many of them are picked clean.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.