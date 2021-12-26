Active weather pattern ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are staying dry to finish out the weekend, but an active weather pattern returns to the mountains into the next work week.

Tonight through Monday night

Into tonight, clouds will begin to increase across the area. However, we stay dry under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

We are starting the work week on a soggy note. Scattered showers will be possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be warm! We top out in the upper-60s across the mountains.

Scattered showers continue into Monday night. We stay mostly cloudy with lows falling into the lower-50s.

Showers Continue

The forecast is looking similar for much of the work week.

We stay mostly cloudy with showers possible on Tuesday. Highs top out in the upper-60s.

Into Wednesday, more showers look likely. Again, temperatures reach the mid-and-upper-60s.

On Thursday, scattered showers will be possible during the morning hours, but we should start to dry out during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be slightly cooler. We top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Extended Forecast

We get a break from the rain on New Years Eve. We look to stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs reach the lower-60s.

The break does not last long. Showers look to return by Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the mid-60s.

A cold front looks to bring more showers and cooler temperatures by Sunday. We will keep an eye on that as we get closer.

