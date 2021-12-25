‘You can give the gift of recovery:’ Kentucky group emphasizes treatment during the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This holiday weekend, many are gathering with family, but an addiction treatment organization is focused on those who are spending the holidays away from loved ones because of substance abuse.

Addiction Recovery Care launched a campaign to encourage people to seek treatment now, even if it’s during the holidays.

ARC Community Liaison Samantha Carroll said, for many families, it’s the best present they could receive.

“If you come now, even though it is the holidays, you can still visit your family while you’re in treatment,” she said. “That is our goal: reunify you with your family and you guys have a health relationship.”

She spent Christmas with her family this year, something she said she doesn’t take for granted.

“I was hopeless, I never thought I was going to get custody of my children back, but I knew I had to make a change because what I was doing was not working,” Carroll said.

She struggled with drug addiction. Carroll said she was forced to enter into an ARC facility. Today, she’s made recovery her life.

“We’re a good place for the holidays for people to go because we have a warm bed, we can help them with their sobriety,” she said.

Carroll said ARC’s holiday messaging is urgent.

“You can give the gift of recovery to your family and I’m sure that would be the best gift they could ever receive because they’re getting their family member back, not just for this holiday, but for every holiday after this,” she said.

Carroll said her job is to meet people where they’re at, in jail, at a hospital, on the streets. She said she knows how hard it is to be separated from family.

“I actually spent my birthday in treatment so I know that pain of wanting to go home, but I let the pain of not being there for me children...motivate me to stay,” she said.

She said anyone in need can call at any time, whether it’s Christmas night or the morning of New Years Day, and they will be picked up by ARC’s transportation department.

“This could be the last holiday that you ever have to spend away from your family if you do make that commitment,” she said.

You can call ARC at (888) 520-8736 or visit the website.

