Stray showers possible over the holiday weekend, better rain chances next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Merry Christmas! A few showers are possible during the holiday weekend, but most of us should stay dry. However, better rain chances return to the mountains by the next work week.

Tonight through Sunday night

Scattered showers are possible as we go through tonight. It will not rain all night long and it will not rain everywhere, but some places could see a few showers. We stay partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Into Sunday, we stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Above-average temperatures stick around as highs top out in the lower-60s.

Clouds begin to increase across the mountains on Sunday night. We stay dry and mostly cloudy with lows falling into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Soggy Weather Next Week

Better rain chances return to the mountains by the next work week.

We stay partly sunny on Monday with scattered showers possible. Highs remain warm as we top out in mid-and-upper-60s.

On Tuesday, this rinse and repeat forecast continues. We see more clouds than Sun and showers will be possible. Again, highs reach the mid-and-upper-60s.

A cold front is looking to sweep through the mountains on Wednesday. This will bring more clouds and showers to the area. Temperatures top out in the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Showers look to stick around into Thursday morning, but we begin to dry out by the afternoon. Highs will be cooler as we top out in the mid-and-upper-50s.

We are looking to get some quick relief from the rain on Friday. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds with highs in the mid-50s.

The relief does not last long as showers look to return by Saturday with highs in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.