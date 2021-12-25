Advertisement

Salvation Army Christmas tradition continues in Lexington

This year again, they had to cancel their in-person meal, but that didn’t stop them from...
This year again, they had to cancel their in-person meal, but that didn't stop them from delivering food and serving those that came by.
By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sounds of Christmas cheer and the scent of green beans filled the Salvation Army for their decades-long tradition of serving warm meals.

“First of all, a reminder that people are not forgotten... on Christmas... is gods giving to the world, and so as gods people, we want to give to others,” said Major Bill Garrett. He is the area coordinator for the Salvation Army of Central Kentucky.

This year again, they had to cancel their in-person meal, but that didn’t stop them from delivering food and serving those that came by.

“Christmas is about family, but Christmas is about a larger family. You know, even if we can’t sit down face to face around the table, the fact of the matter is there is still a human connection. There is someone that is still delivering something to their door,” said Garrett.

The number of volunteers was overwhelming to Garrett. Many say they wouldn’t want to spend Christmas any other way.

“You know to see so many people here at thanksgiving, and you think, wow, that’s a lot. But then to see it happen again at Christmas like people really care,” said Garrett.

Organizers are humbled just by how the community comes together during the holidays to ensure no one feels forgotten.

“We are not the only people doing Christmas dinner. There’s other places doing lunches other places doing supper time so people can be well cared for and find places for fellowship even if they are feeling very alone,” said Garrett.

The Salvation Army would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas!

2 killed in Kentucky restaurant shooting

