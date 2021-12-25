Advertisement

Our first responders still tend to emergencies during holidays

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With so many businesses and offices closed for Christmas, it is hard to know who is open and who is not, but for first responders across the globe, today is just another work day.

Many emergency services, like the Hazard Fire Department, still operate with a full staff on holidays like Christmas. Major EMT at the Hazard Fire Department, Freddie Guffey, said although days like today are usually slow work days for emergency services, they are always ready when needed.

“We just try to advise people just to be safe and pay attention when they are out driving, be safe when they are cooking at home and watch what they are doing. If something does happen, have a relief knowing that we will be there to help because that is what we do,” said Guffey.

Guffey added that although it can be hard missing out on certain holidays, if someone is hurt, he is happy knowing he or someone else from the department can be there to help.

