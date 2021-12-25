One Eastern Kentucky restaurant stays open during the Christmas season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite the holiday, one restaurant in Perry County still served food.

With new business hours, Circle T Restaurant operated until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The establishment has made a reputation for itself being one of few, if not only, businesses that still operate during the Christmas season.

Waitress Santanna Noble said it is always busy.

“In the morning, people are opening their presents and stuff like that,” she said. “Later in the day, I think a lot of people will be hungry, there’s nowhere else to eat but here, so they’re going to come down here and get them something to eat.”

Noble said she enjoys the work and was happy to serve those needing a meal during the holidays.

Circle T is now open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.