Advertisement

One Eastern Kentucky restaurant stays open during the Christmas season

One Eastern Kentucky restaurant stays open during the Christmas season
One Eastern Kentucky restaurant stays open during the Christmas season(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite the holiday, one restaurant in Perry County still served food.

With new business hours, Circle T Restaurant operated until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The establishment has made a reputation for itself being one of few, if not only, businesses that still operate during the Christmas season.

Waitress Santanna Noble said it is always busy.

“In the morning, people are opening their presents and stuff like that,” she said. “Later in the day, I think a lot of people will be hungry, there’s nowhere else to eat but here, so they’re going to come down here and get them something to eat.”

Noble said she enjoys the work and was happy to serve those needing a meal during the holidays.

Circle T is now open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP identifies body in Knott County, three indicted in case
Photo Courtesy: Shane Smith
Update: Hal Rogers Parkway back open following forest fire
Scams to watch out for this holiday season
Sheriff: Facebook Messenger scam circulating in Eastern Kentucky
Wreck by Hazard Walmart
Coroner: One dead in four-car crash, police reconstructing scene Thursday afternoon
Calls came in around 8 p.m. to the 7400 block of Preston Highway at the Roosters on reports of...
2 killed in Kentucky restaurant shooting

Latest News

Health department officials give tips on how to avoid foodborne illness this holiday season
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
Our first responders still tend to emergencies during holidays
ARC operates more than 30 facilities in Kentucky dedicated to addiction recovery.
‘You can give the gift of recovery:’ Kentucky group emphasizes treatment during the holidays