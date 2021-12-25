Lexington firefighters who rescued Malaki Roberts make one of his Christmas wishes come true

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Justin “JV” Villanueva has been with Lex Fire for 8 years. Just over a year ago, he responded to a call about a shooting on Catera Trace with his crew at Lexington Fire Station No. 9.

“Flipping on the lights and then seeing the aftermath...and the state he was in after it happened, it was shocking,” said Cacy Roberts.

Villanueva was the first to enter the room where Malakai Roberts and his mother Cacy had been shot, taking Malakai from his mom’s arms to help rescue him.

“We just went in there and did what we had to do,” said Villanueva.

A year on from that night, Villanueva and the crew got the chance on Friday to give something special to Malakai.

Villanueva says the crew here at Station 9 wasn’t sure how they should meet up with Malakai for the first time since responding to the scene at Catera Trace.

But once they heard his Christmas wishes earlier this week, they knew just what to do.

“One of the officers that was riding Engine 9 that night – he sent us all a text, saying, ‘Hey, we just watched an article on Malakai,’” Villanueva said. “‘He said he wants a guitar for Christmas, do you guys want to get in on it?’ And I said ‘Yeah, let’s do it!’”

Villanueva called it a perfect day for him and the entire crew at Station 9.

“I think we all needed it because we’ve been following him throughout the whole year, sending articles through our group messages whenever we see them,” said Villanueva. “It’s nice to just see him be a little boy.”

With his birthday coming up, Malakai might be adding guitar lessons to his wish list. But either way, he’ll surely keep strumming away until he gets the hang of it.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.