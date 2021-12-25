Advertisement

Lexington firefighters who rescued Malaki Roberts make one of his Christmas wishes come true

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Justin “JV” Villanueva has been with Lex Fire for 8 years. Just over a year ago, he responded to a call about a shooting on Catera Trace with his crew at Lexington Fire Station No. 9.

“Flipping on the lights and then seeing the aftermath...and the state he was in after it happened, it was shocking,” said Cacy Roberts.

Villanueva was the first to enter the room where Malakai Roberts and his mother Cacy had been shot, taking Malakai from his mom’s arms to help rescue him.

“We just went in there and did what we had to do,” said Villanueva.

A year on from that night, Villanueva and the crew got the chance on Friday to give something special to Malakai.

Villanueva says the crew here at Station 9 wasn’t sure how they should meet up with Malakai for the first time since responding to the scene at Catera Trace.

But once they heard his Christmas wishes earlier this week, they knew just what to do.

“One of the officers that was riding Engine 9 that night – he sent us all a text, saying, ‘Hey, we just watched an article on Malakai,’” Villanueva said. “‘He said he wants a guitar for Christmas, do you guys want to get in on it?’ And I said ‘Yeah, let’s do it!’”

Villanueva called it a perfect day for him and the entire crew at Station 9.

“I think we all needed it because we’ve been following him throughout the whole year, sending articles through our group messages whenever we see them,” said Villanueva. “It’s nice to just see him be a little boy.”

With his birthday coming up, Malakai might be adding guitar lessons to his wish list. But either way, he’ll surely keep strumming away until he gets the hang of it.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP identifies body in Knott County, three indicted in case
Photo Courtesy: Shane Smith
Update: Hal Rogers Parkway back open following forest fire
Scams to watch out for this holiday season
Sheriff: Facebook Messenger scam circulating in Eastern Kentucky
Wreck by Hazard Walmart
Coroner: One dead in four-car crash, police reconstructing scene Thursday afternoon
One Eastern Kentucky restaurant stays open during the Christmas season
One Eastern Kentucky restaurant stays open during the Christmas season

Latest News

Santa’s Workshop came to life in Mayfield, as a nonprofit wanted to make this Christmas special...
Christmas dinner and gifts for Mayfield tornado survivors
"Angel Tree" goes up a second year in Downtown Hazard
“Angel Tree” goes up a second year in Downtown Hazard
Health department officials give tips on how to avoid foodborne illness this holiday season
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
One Eastern Kentucky restaurant stays open during the Christmas season
One Eastern Kentucky restaurant stays open during the Christmas season