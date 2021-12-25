Advertisement

Update: Hal Rogers Parkway back open following forest fire

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 10 p.m. Update: Dispatchers tell WYMT the road has re-opened.

Original Story:

We’re following a developing story near the Perry/Leslie County line.

Dispatchers tell WYMT a forest fire had part of the Hal Rogers Parkway shut down while crews battle the flames.

The road was closed for a time in both directions at mile marker 51.

Traffic was backed up for several miles.

Former WYMT Chief Meteorologist Shane Smith was traveling through the area and sent in the picture below.

Photo Courtesy: Shane Smith
Photo Courtesy: Shane Smith(Shane Smith)

