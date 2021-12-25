“Angel Tree” goes up a second year in Downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second year in a row, Parents of Angels displayed its Angel Tree in Downtown Hazard Saturday.

It was inspired by the other tree decorations on Main Street, set up by other organizations and businesses.

“It’s just been a blessing to some many mothers and fathers that come here and help with this,” Member Ginger Carroll said. “It’s like a gift that we can give them.”

The display helps parents and guardians in the area cope with the loss of a child.

“You’re in a huddle when it happens,” Member Brenda Fields said. “When you’re with a group that’s lost, they know your feeling.”

Carroll said anybody is welcome to contribute decorations.

She adds no permission is needed unless it involves the monument in Perry County Park.

“As far as the tree goes, you can put any child’s picture on it that’s passed,” Carroll said.

Carroll said this kind of display is crucial during the Christmas season.

“Every day is hard but the holidays are exceptionally hard,” she said. “So, to be able to do this, it just brings peace.”

Fields said they hope to continue the tradition for years to come.

“We need to keep our kids alive, their memories,” she said. “For the remembrance of our children that we’ve lost.”

Carroll said they hope to have an even bigger tree in the future.

She adds the current one is nine feet tall and was donated by one of the group’s members.

“We have been talking, we do want maybe a 12-foot tree or maybe a 15-foot tree,” Carroll said. “So, we already have a lot of other ideas going.”

The tree will stay on display until January 3rd.

