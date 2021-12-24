What to expect if you’re traveling I-75 this holiday season

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Every year, traffic increases around the holidays. This year, Troopers with Kentucky State Police are expecting to see more travelers on the roads.

”Last year, we had a white Christmas, so it kept people at home, there wasn’t as much traffic on the road ways as there was this weekend that we expect, so more people you have on the road the more accidents you have the more people get distracted they get aggravated if there’s a lot of traffic, they’re trying to get from point A to point B so we just ask everybody to give themselves enough time to get where they’re going,” Trooper Lloyd Cochran said.

As of Friday afternoon, traffic was running smoothly on I-75, but Trooper Cochran expects it to pick back up after Christmas Day as people return home.

”Use caution, allow themselves enough time to get from point A to point B, don’t be in such a rush, don’t be distracted, put your cell phone down, get to where you’re going,” Trooper Cochran said.

Hotel managers in Laurel County say they have seen an increase in guests this holiday season compared to the last two years, indicating more traffic coming through the area.

