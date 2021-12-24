Advertisement

WATCH: How long does it take for a Christmas tree to burn?

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How long does it take for a dry Christmas tree to catch fire?

“In this video we see, when introduced to a small heat source, it takes less than one minute for the tree, and everything around it to by engulfed by flames,” a spokesperson for the department said. “In a closed room, this would be an inferno!”

“Please be careful with those live trees and keep them watered if you keep them up, you must keep them watered,” the spokesperson said.

How long does it take for a dry Christmas Tree to catch fire? Less than one minute! As Christmas season comes to a close this weekend, don't forget to keep that live tree watered! In this video we see, when introduced to a small heat source, it takes less than one minute for the tree, and everything around it to by engulfed by flames. In a closed room, this would be an inferno! Please be careful with those live trees and keep them watered if you keep them up, you must keep them watered. If you have questions about Rural Metro Fire, or want to become a supporter of the men and women that serve you everyday, please call Member Services at 560-0239 to learn more. Merry Christmas!!

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Thursday, December 23, 2021

