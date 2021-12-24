Warm and snowless winter stuns weather analysts, meteorologists, and forecasters

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Both hobby storm chasers and expert meteorologists are stunned at the lack of snow and warm temperatures throughout Eastern Kentucky this winter. Now, this particularly warm holiday season is poised to break some weather-related records.

“Weather is cyclical, it goes in patterns there and you have cold patterns like we had back in the 70s and 80s and we had all those white Christmases all back to back there,” said WYMT Morning Forecaster Brandon Robinson. “Then you’ll go through warmer patterns especially in the last few years. So this is a warmer pattern and we expect it to last for a little while longer especially headed into this winter season.”

Saturday’s high temperature is expected to be a comfortable 67 degrees. If we reach that point at the National Weather Service Office at Jackson, it will be the third-highest temperature ever recorded on Christmas Day. Along with those warmer temps means a lack of snowfall. That is a complete turnaround from 2020′s Christmas snowfall that dumped inches of snow throughout the region.

“If we make it to January 4th, which is the longest all-time record for not seeing measurable snowfall at the National Weather Service Office in Jackson,” said Robinson. “That will be unheard of.”

Both Robinson and Pikeville native Ryan Hall, who runs a popular meteorological YouTube channel, says winter will eventually make its way to the mountains as cooler air shifts a bit further South.

“It is going to eventually move and we are eventually going to get a big burst of cold air coming down,” said Hall. “Winter is happening, the earth is tilting, and we are cooling down.”

